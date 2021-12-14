Second graders from Timmerman Elementary School are giving back to their community.
Instructional strategist Stephanie Calderwood and her second-grade project-based learning students spent Monday evening at Shiloh Home of Hope assisting with some remodeling work of a few bedrooms for residents.
They’ll do so again on Thursday.
“We do a lot of projects and this one just happened to be a community project,” Calderwood said. “They had a driving question of, ‘How can we help restore the community?’”
Calderwood said the group read books and articles to get more information about what restoration looked like and what kind of restoration the community might need done. One of those books was “The Haunted Hotel” by Ron Roy.
“This guy, he owns a hotel and he’s not earning enough money because all the guests who come there, the first night that they sleep there, they scream, ‘Ahh, ghost!’ and they run away,” said second-grader Breelynn Laudie about the book.
“Three kids try to help it so it wouldn’t go down,” added Kacen Lawson, another second-grader involved in the project. “We’re kind of saving the house by restoring it. That’s how it relates to the book.”
Second-graders might not be the most in-demand demographic when it comes to remodeling projects, but Calderwood’s students were up to the task.
“We’re painting this house because it’s maybe a little too old or maybe not in good enough shape,” said second-grader Maxi Miranda.
And they also understood how the work they were doing will benefit others in their community.
“These two rooms are going to be used for the Shiloh House,” said Ben Bowen, another of Calderman’s second-grade students. “It’s where people can go to get back on their feet. In case they have any kids, their kids, this can be their room. I think it’s going to be really good because just in case if anyone has kids, you wouldn’t want them to just sleep in no room, so we’re painting this room here.”
Calderwood said she got connected with Shiloh Home after putting out a request on Facebook for ideas of places in town that could use some restoration work. Her students were divided into groups, three of which came up with designs for twin bedrooms and two of which came up with designs for toddler bedrooms.
“We voted on whose design we liked best, we ordered it,” Calderwood said. “It’s all coming in now, which is exciting.”
The students raised money for the project by doing a T-shirt fundraiser with a design created by the students.
They also received donations from Rick Mitchell, Simply Blessed Mamas and Brian Lawson.
On Monday, Calderwood had four students come in at a time for a total of four one-hour shifts between 4-8 p.m. and will have the same format on Thursday.
“I’ve got 25 students, so I wanted to give everybody a chance,” she said.
Calderwood said that project-based learning opportunities such as this one are an important part of her students’ education.
“I think anything hands-on relating to the real world is super important because they need to see that what we read really does affect what’s happening every day around them whether they realize it or not,” she said. “This is the first time we’ve done something like this with second-graders but I have a really good group and I really think they’ll listen well and they wanted to do it. They were excited about it, so I feel like it’s going to have a great outcome.”
