The news about public education this week sounded grim: several test scores taking their biggest plunge nationally in decades during the coronavirus pandemic.
But the news from North Lyon County schools is not all that bad.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The news about public education this week sounded grim: several test scores taking their biggest plunge nationally in decades during the coronavirus pandemic.
But the news from North Lyon County schools is not all that bad.
“There are some areas, at our high school and elementary, where we’re above the state average,” Superintendent Robert Blair said Friday. “Some areas are at the state average. Some areas are below the state average. It depends on the grade level and subject.”
The National Assessment of Educational Progress reported the largest average decline in reading scores since 1990, while math scores went down for the first time in the 50-year history of the test.
Blair checked USD 251 records and found a “mixed bag” in his district. Some teaching areas showed improvement after COVID-19 shutdowns, while others did not.
“I don’t think we’re ever satisfied with the level we’re at,” Blair said. “There’s always room for improvement.”
To help improve things, the North Lyon County school board approved a budget for the current term at a special meeting Wednesday night. It includes a 17% increase in the amount spent on instruction, to about $4.36 million.
“We added a couple of additional teachers,” Blair said. “We’ve added some to our at-risk budget.”
But while some the increase is covered by grant money, the new budget also will mean a slight property tax increase.
“It’s only going up less than a tenth of a mill,” Blair noted. ”That’s not a very big increase.”
The district’s mill rate is growing from 38.376 to 38.467 mills. That’s based on an assessed valuation of $106.5 million, up slightly less than 2%.
The board approved a budget that’s 51% larger than the last one, in terms of total expenditures. It totals $10,414,296, or $31,654 per student.
“It accomplishes our two budget goals, which is to be efficient and also be effective,” Blair said.
The budget shows “current expenditures” for this term of $7.16 million. That amount is lower because planned capital improvements are not included.
“You have to show that you’re expending everything,” Blair explained about the total expenditures line.
The budget document also shows the average salary for teachers in the district this term is $61,640, or a three-percent increase.
USD 251 is required to submit its budget to the Kansas State Department of Education by Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The North Lyon County school board’s next meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.