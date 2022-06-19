If high gas prices have you thinking about an electric vehicle, area school boards are considering them as well.
The USD 252 school board will consider “electric bus options” at its Monday night meeting in Hartford. The online agenda does not indicate whether any bids will be considered.
Madison-Virgil Superintendent Stephen Jowers said last week that grant money might be available for his district to add an electric bus and charging stations.
The Southern Lyon County board also is expected to discuss financial reports for the the end of the fiscal year, as well as plans for a fitness park in Olpe.
Monday's meeting begins at 7 p.m. A Zoom option is available for those who prefer to watch it that way.
