Area residents are invited to take a step back 100 years in history.
The historic Cottonwood Falls Grade School will be the site of a come and go open house from 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit your old classroom or areas you never got to see, like the gym basement or limestone building’s attic.
Come share your ideas for the future of the building and, if you’d like, sign up to be included in our efforts to save this grand old property.
