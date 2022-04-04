First Friday in downtown Emporia included some extra-special art. For the second year, the annual Emporia State University Juried Art Student Exhibition is at the Emporia Arts Center.
The Artists’ Reception Friday evening drew a crowd and filled the Arts Center gallery space. Over 60 works of art were submitted by ESU students. The outside juror, Dave Leiker, chose 45 for the exhibition. The show is jointly hosted by the Emporia Arts Council, the Emporia State University Department of Art, and Trox Gallery and Gifts.
Emporia Arts Center Gallery Coordinator Sarah Bulinski noted that, for most students, this is “their first foray into what a gallery setting would be. Students learn about contract, pricing, splits — what goes into showing your pieces in a gallery.”
An ESU Art Department graduate herself, Bulinski engages in these activities every day.
“I commend Sarah,” EAC Executive Director Dawn Young said. “She’s made the role her own. We’re very proud of her.”
“3-D art out-weighed the 2-D this year,” Bulinski commented. “It’s a nice selection of all you can do at ESU.”
The Juror’s Choice was awarded to Victoria Hernandez Velazquez for her mixed media photo transfer on fabric with added materials piece, “Piecing It Together.”
Receiving Honorable Mentions were Frances Tounis’s mixed media handmade book, “Angel-Like at the Turnpike” and Elizabeth Groote’s drawing on stretched paper, “As I Studied It, It Watched Me Back.”
Nineteen scholarships were awarded in addition to the Juror’s Choice and Honorable Mentions at the award ceremony held at the EAC gallery.
Dean Fry was the only student who had all three pieces submitted chosen for the show.
“It’s not common to have all three pieces chosen,” noted Roberta Eichenberg. “But he doesn’t get into the Salon des Refusés because of that.” ESU sculpture professor and galleries coordinator Eichenberg organized and oversaw the exhibition.
“Much of this work we see in critiques. It’s supposed to be finished for those. But the difference between a critique and a public display — that’s a big step,” Eichenberg said. “This gallery space for this city is exceptional. It is coveted by artists who want to show here. Some students may not comprehend the value of this space.”
The Salon des Refusés is located for the first time at Trox Gallery and Gifts.
“Salon des Refusés is French for exhibition of rejects,” Trox Gallery and Gifts owner Kaila Mock explained. “The tradition of exhibiting works of art that were refused by a juror dates back to Paris in 1863. A juror’s selections can be very subjective, and often the art that is refused is just as extraordinary as the art that is selected.”
“This is a wonderful opportunity that students don’t get at many colleges. It’s a wonderful feeling to be open again, and see people downtown and in our space. It’s a great blessing to get back to normal,” Young said. “Art delivers that.”
Both exhibitions will be on display through April 28. There is no admission charge.
Emporia Arts Center is located at 815 Commercial St. and can be reached at 620-343-6473 or via their website at emporiaksarts.org. Trox Gallery and Gifts, at 715 Commercial St., can be reached at 620-208-8769; the website is troxgallery.com. Learn more about Exhibition Juror Dave Leiker at daveleikerphotography.com.
