A local state lawmaker is concerned about several bills which he calls “another attack on public education.”
Rep. Mark Schreiber, R-Emporia, summarized them in an email to constituents Sunday. They range from a proposed voucher program for private schools to a loosened transfer policy and a merit pay program.
They “will rob our communities of local control,” Schreiber wrote. He added the merit pay proposal was “wrought with inequities.”
Many of the ideas come from fellow Republicans.
Schreiber also explained his support for a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the Kansas Legislature to veto rules set by state agencies.
“Occasionally, those rules and regulations do not align with the intent of the Legislature,” Schreiber said.
He added a “Legislative Veto” should be “used sparingly... to prevent political whims from upending the regulation of certain areas of our state.”
One big issue in the second half of the legislative session will be the state sales tax on food. Gov. Laura Kelly wants it removed completely. Schreiber said a House Republican bill would cut it in almost half, while cutting sales taxes in other areas.
“What can we afford to do while still maintaining a stable tax environment?” Schreiber asked. He invited the public to offer ideas to him.
That could happen at the next local legislative forum, sponsored by the Emporia Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters. Schreiber said it will occur Saturday, March 19 at Flint Hills Technical College.
(1) comment
Best way to deal with taxes in Kansas. Move
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.