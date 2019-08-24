Fall, Or Dodge in Hell by Neal Stephenson, William Marrow. Copyright 2019, Price: $35.00
Neal Stephenson’s new novel, “Fall, Or Dodge in Hell” is, at its most basic, a story about digital immortality.
It starts when Richard “Dodge” Forthrast, a game-creating billionaire, suffers complications during a medical procedure and ends up brain dead. As if this wasn’t shock enough for his family, they are even more shocked to discover the contents of Forthrast’s will.
In this will created years ago, he contracted with a company than called Ephrata Cyronics to preserve his body and upload the contents of his brain.
However, technology has mindbogglingly advanced in the intervening years, and Forthrast’s brain can now not only be scanned, it is given its own second, ongoing life in electronic form. Throw into this mix the owner of Ephrata Cyronics, eccentric tech maven Elmo Shepherd, and the plot gets even more complicated.
This becomes Stephenson’s platform for exploring the intersection of technology and humanity. He does just that. However, Stephenson’s novels tend to become weighted down under the sheer volume of his prose. He can extrapolate on the smallest of concepts for pages, until the reader finds themselves lost in a digression, which while fascinating, isn’t always necessary to the storyline.
While there is plenty to find interesting in this mammoth of a novel. Plus, plenty of plot twists, that if readers stick with it, they will be rewarded, there is still much digression and verbiage that will cause less tenacious readers to lose interest in the basic thread of the story.
