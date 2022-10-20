After three rounds of intense competition, Jessica Symmonds was crowned the winner of the sixth annual edition of The Cut at Flint Hills Technical College Thursday night.
The Cut is a three-round culinary competition putting chefs to the test against each other and the clock using a basket full of secret ingredients curated by FHTC culinary arts instructors.
Symmonds, owner and chef at Gourmet to Go Catering, was accompanied by FHTC culinary arts student Seth Browning. The pair were victorious over former FTHC instructor Lance Nitahara and culinary arts student Anthony Childers in the final round, which had the chefs tasked with using brownies, seaweed sheets, tomatos, goji berries and Nerds candies in a dessert.
Symmonds' cookie sandwich, featuring a goji berry and Nerds candy cream and tomato sauce garnish, was favored by judges Amanda Hague, Drew Bonnet and Mike Phillips. Her dish beat out Nitahara's seaweed and brownie ice cream paired with a tomato berry jam.
A graduate of the culinary arts program herself, Symmonds said she felt like it was her duty to come back to FHTC to take part in the event.
"We're in the service industry, that's what we do," she said. "I think it's awesome what they're doing. I loved what they were doing today."
When asked if she would return to The Cut in the future, Symmonds didn't hesitate.
"Hell yeah," she said with a laugh. "Can I say that in the newspaper? Hell yeah."
Browning, who expects to graduate soon, said he hoped to return to The Cut in the future in Symmonds' position. He felt the competition was good practice for him when it comes to thinking on his feet.
"Working in a professional setting, it's chaos in a kitchen," he said. "When it comes to cooking, I've never really had to think on my toes. I usually have a set plan in mind."
Guys Bays, executive chef and co-owner of Radius Brewing Co., was the first chef cut from the competition after the appetizer round, where chefs were tasked with using Vermont cheddar cheese, leeks, Tyson corned beef points, canned hearts of palm and jalapeno bacon jam in a dish.
Chris Linebarger, chef and night manager of Do-B’s, was cut after round two, where alligator tail, phyllo dough, portabella mushrooms, Japanese sweet potato and JuJube dates were the secret ingredients.
FHTC president Caron Daugherty said The Cut was a testament of the hardwork of the college's faculty and students in the culinary arts and multimedia design programs.
"So many of our employees, all of us come together, to say we're moving this forward," she said. "I could not write a script on how better to produce an evening such as this."
Multimedia design instructor Casey Wilson said his students began planning The Cut about a month and a half ago. He uses the event is a big undertaking with a lot of moving parts.
"We have graphics we have to worry about to tell the story visually, audio lines also," he said. "There's just a lot going on."
Wilson said his class puts a lot of pride into the event each year. He uses it as a "homecoming" of sorts for program alumni, who return to help.
"This is a very unique competition," Wilson said. "We do a lot of planning and we had our timesheet down to the minutes of what was supposed to happen. It never goes as is and some things went off cuff, and that's fine. You can plan all semester, all year. We're already looking at things we want to do differently next year if we can."
Nitahara, who currently works as an executive chef and instructor in New York, said he believes FHTC will soon have the top culinary arts program in the region.
"That is where we wanted to be in the beginning and it was just difficult for a lot of different reasons," he said. "Now we have all the tools we need."
