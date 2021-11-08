On prime-time TV, CSI has returned to Las Vegas. But Monday night offers a live program on CSI in Emporia.
The Emporia State University Forensic Science Seminar series will continue with a former crime scene investigator. Ryan Rezzelle will present “CSI: The Method Behind the Madness,” explaining how law enforcement tools have changed over the years.
Rezzelle's seminar begins at 7 p.m. in ESU's Science Hall Room 72. Admission is free, but parental guidance is advised as some pictures may not be suitable for young children.
