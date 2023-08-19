A $2,500 contribution was recently made to the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Honor Flight Program, in recognition of a local veteran’s service to his country.
Jerry Olson donated the proceeds of a sale of a portable livestock shelter as a tribute to his son-in-law AJ McGhee, as 21-year veteran of the Air Force who retired this year. Olson said he makes a donation to a worthy cause each year. It only seemed fitting to make the USD 252 Honor Flight Program the beneficiary of the donation in 2023, emphasizing that the organization’s mission was rooted in supporting veterans and their families, rather than seeking acknowledgment.
“Supporting the Southern Lyon County Honor Flight Program felt right, especially as it aligns with AJ’s retiring from service,” Olson said. “We hold great admiration for the program’s dedication to honoring veterans, and this donation reflects our gratitude for their sacrifices.”
McGhee, who has a history of service in his family, said he joined the Air Force as a response to the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
“I was drawn to the military due to my family’s legacy of service,” he said, noting that his grandfather was a World War II veteran and his father also had served in the military. “The events of 9/11 solidified my resolve to contribute to the country’s defense.”
McGhee enlisted hoping to pursue a career in Air Force Special Warfare, but ended up in aircraft maintenance during his first enlistment. While considering his options to join the Army instead, he reapplied for his job of choice and got it.
“That’s where I wanted to be,” he said. “I really loved it. It’s just what I wanted to do.”
“My deployments provided valuable insights and perspectives,” AJ continues. “Becoming a family man during my tours led me to approach my duties with a different mindset.”
McGhee had six deployments over the course of his career, starting in 2006. He married his wife, Meghan, in 2011, and the couple welcomed four children over the years. His last deployment to Afghanistan was in 2020, and he was there when the peace agreement was signed.
“That was the hardest one for me to go on,” McGhee said of his final deployment. “I had my family as I know it now in its entirety. I have four children. Leaving was just terrible, but I had to do it.”
Following his retirement in 2020, McGhee has transitioned to civilian life by partnering with his brother-in-law to establish Raptor Six Builders, a venture focused on constructing custom homes and structures.
“Retirement allowed me to spend cherished moments with my family and pursue new opportunities,” he said.
McGhee said he was honored by his father-in-law’s donation to the USD 252 Honor Flight in his name.
“The Southern Lyon County Honor Flight Program holds special significance as it acknowledges veterans’ contributions,” he said. “This program serves as a reminder of the sacrifices we’ve made and the community’s support for our service.”
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Honor Flight Program facilitates trips to Washington, D.C., affording veterans the opportunity to visit the memorials and monuments that pay tribute to their service. You can learn more about the program by visiting https://www.usd252.org/page/honor-flight.
(1) comment
Thank you for your service to the US Air Force and America! My son took a World War 2 veteran on a Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2013.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.