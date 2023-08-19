A $2,500 contribution was recently made to the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Honor Flight Program, in recognition of a local veteran’s service to his country.

Jerry Olson donated the proceeds of a sale of a portable livestock shelter as a tribute to his son-in-law AJ McGhee, as 21-year veteran of the Air Force who retired this year. Olson said he makes a donation to a worthy cause each year. It only seemed fitting to make the USD 252 Honor Flight Program the beneficiary of the donation in 2023, emphasizing that the organization’s mission was rooted in supporting veterans and their families, rather than seeking acknowledgment.

Mark W.

Thank you for your service to the US Air Force and America! My son took a World War 2 veteran on a Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2013.

