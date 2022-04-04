Emporia Christian School held its 28th Annual Pancake Feed Saturday morning at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building, with a twist.
This year the pancake feed was a drive-through affair, rather than an in-person event. The fundraiser was originally scheduled for last November, but COVID-19 concerns forced postponement and adapting to a different model.
“We’ve got sunshine today,” said Emporia Christian School parent volunteer Kristen Doty. “It’s a good day for it.”
Doty and her son, ECS fourth grader Paxton Doty, were taking tickets as a consistent stream of automobiles entered the drive-through line. They noted that traffic had been steady all morning.
Marcy Shirk, Emporia Christian School PTO president, agreed.
“It’s been pretty steady all day long,” she said. “We’ve had 10 to-go boxes at a time going out the door all morning.”
The annual pancake feed is the largest fundraiser the PTO puts on for the school. Proceeds go for building and technology upgrades.
“Our objective is to increase learning opportunities for the kids,” Shirk said.
This year marks Shirk’s sixth year as a PTO member, and her third year leading the pancake feed fundraiser. She began working with the PTO when her son, Linus Shirk, was in preschool. This year, Linus is helping out with prepping the to-go containers.
“Parents are our major volunteers for this event,” said Shirk, “and they’re super important to the success of it.”
Shirk said the fundraiser typically draws 1,500 people when it is an in-person event that includes a silent auction and vendor booths.
“We’re planning for 1,000 for the drive-through,” she said. “We adapt. Some people enjoy the drive-through. We may try a hybrid event in November. It will be interesting to compare a spring versus a fall event.”
Emporia Christian School is located at 1325 C of E Drive. More details are available at emporiachristianschool.org or by contacting 620-342-5353.
