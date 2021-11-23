A deadline is approaching for high school seniors who want assistance with pre-medical instruction in Emporia.
Emporia State University offers a pre-med fellowship to one incoming freshman each year. For the first time, it will include a paid summer clinical experience with Newman Regional Health physicians after either the sophomore or junior year.
The program also allows student interns to shadow physicians for 120 hours.
The fellowship is worth $2,500 per academic year, as long as academic standards are met. Applicants must be Kansas high school graduates entering ESU for the first time, with a declared pre-medical track.
Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, Dec. 1. To apply, visit the Emporia State website and search for “pre-medical fellowship.”
