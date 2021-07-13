Sixteen months ago Christopher Albrecht found himself in an unfamiliar situation: trying to make the best of the abrupt switch to virtual education amidst a rapidly escalating global pandemic.
The nationally recognized fourth-grade teacher from Brockport, N.Y. — Albrecht was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame in 2019 — was a self-described “creature of habit” with a proven track record when it comes to hands-on learning techniques. Online chats, message boards and everything else that comes with administering a class online was foreign, frustrating and overwhelming.
And then, one Saturday in March 2020, he received a letter — a handwritten letter, in the mail — from his father, Warren Albrecht. Werner Albrecht was born in Germany in 1935 and lived through World War II in the midst of the battles, shortages and uncertainty.
“His father was a Lutheran minister and was sent off to war on the Russian front,” Christopher Albrecht told The Gazette. “He was gone until [my dad] was 10, so there’s a span of seven years that his father, other than some small leaves home, wasn’t there.”
The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, where toilet paper was scarce, would spark a memory for Albrecht’s now-86-year-old father.
“Everybody’s fighting over toilet paper back in March 2020 and he wrote a story about how the war took away the toilet paper and then they had to use newspaper,” Christopher Albrecht said. “His mom would cut out articles ... they would read the articles and use it as their toilet tissue out in the outhouse on a little hook but then the war took the newspaper.”
Twenty-four years later, the elder Albrecht would move to the United States, earn his citizenship and raise a family.
“He’s extremely positive-minded and civic-minded,” Christopher Albrecht said. “Why is that? I started thinking, ‘My dad has hope and purpose. My dad found hope and purpose in his life.’”
That began a shift in his thought process and, in turn, inspired Albrecht to write a book on rediscovering the hope and purpose that exists inside all of us. The book includes interviews with a number of notable figures: Kathrine Switzer, was the first woman to run the Boston Marathon; “Seinfeld” writer and co-producer Peter Mehlman; three-time NCAA National Champion head football coach Tom Osborne; and the last American homesteader, Ken Deardorff.
Albrecht interviewed world renowned whittler Chris Lubkemann, Field of Dreams Uganda founder Michael Warneke, globally recognized National Parks photographer QT Luong, Harvard University president Lawrence Bacow, and billionaire philanthropist and 5-Hour Energy founder Manoj Bhargava. And he was the last person to interview beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary, who died in March at the age of 104. Her interview is included in the book.
Each interview looks at the discovery of hope and purpose from a different lens and Albrecht shares his interviewees’ words unfiltered and unedited.
“The objective of the book is, once this whole world starts getting back on its feet from this pandemic, that we have a resource to go to, at least a little resource that I can offer people to look at themselves and rediscover hope and purpose that they already in them,” Albrecht said. “It’s not something we have to give them, it’s not something that they don’t possess. This is something that everybody possesses — it’s just they don’t know where to look for it, and it’s time to help them look for it. It’s a road map.”
Albrecht discussed this and much more during his official book launch Monday evening in Visser Hall’s Skillet Atrium at Emporia State University. He was joined at the podium by American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten, a longtime advocate for public education, as well as two former students. Warneke, who appears in chapter no. 3, was coached by Albrecht in the 1990s. Another former student, Jacob Cianci-Gaskill, is Albrecht’s “first Ph.D” to come out of his fourth and fifth grade classroom. Cianci-Gaskill holds a doctorate in biology from the University of Missouri.
Weingarten said Albrecht’s book reminded her that “no one is just a teacher.” She said now was a time that a book like his was needed, to reimagine and remake hope and purpose.
“What education is, what educators are, whether it was during this pandemic or any other time it’s about listening, it’s about loving, it’s about pulling things out of people, it’s about watching,” she said.
Weingarten and Albrecht sat down for a Q and A session, during which the AFT president asked the NTHF winner about his inspiration behind the book and his incredible journey to track down Beverly Cleary in a Carmel, Calif. nursing home. Albrecht said other people he had hoped to interview included Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Pres. Jimmy Carter. Ginsburg died Sept. 18, 2020 before an interview could be lined up and Carter’s health and age — he’s 96 — made that interview an impossibility. Still, Albrecht said he was more than thrilled with the interviews he was able to conduct and the range of voices therein.
“The catalyst of the book, it really is because my father wrote letters,” Albrecht said. “My father gives the gift; we have to stop this world of materialism and ... redefine and rediscover our hope and purpose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.