Demolition on parts of Abigail Morse Hall is well underway and construction crews are already at the beginning stages of remodeling Emporia State University’s oldest dormitory.
Interior demolition for Abigail Morse has been completed, which means the construction crews are able to start building back and remodeling the residence hall.
“What people will see over the next few months is all the interior walls and floors and things like that getting built back on the inside,” ESU Director of Residential Life Cass Coughlin said.
On the outside, crews are in the process of tuckpointing the brick of the hall in order to give the building a facelift. An addition to the south end of the building will be built in the same style as the 1920s building, with a complementing brick to keep the same look throughout.
Abigail Morse Hall first opened to students in Feb. 1924 and was known to be a community gathering space for students. Coughlin said the goal is to bring that original aesthetic back to Abigail Morse with 21st Century amenities.
“The way that I imagine Abigail Morse is a little bit of ‘The Great Gatsby’ mixed with the Flint Hills,” Coughlin said. “What we’re going to do is have some of those interior colors and tile styles and approaches and finishes, where it will be a little bit of a nod back to the 1920s, but it will have the amenities of the 21st Century like heating and cooling, WiFi and the building will be sprinkled.”
The biggest nod back to the original design, Coughlin said, is the first floor, which has seen a number of renovations over the years.
“It was a community space and then it was converted to an office space and really compartmentalized,” he said. “Then it was converted into apartments that really made it private on the first floor. That main first floor is really getting turned back into that community space that they had in the ‘20s, where residents can come and gather and get to know each other.”
The first floor will also feature a large community kitchen. Coughlin said the space will be good for studying and socializing, much like the first floor space at Schallenkamp Hall.
The second and third levels will have identical floorplans with housing units for students. The fourth floor will also be living spaces, complete with the unique eaves and corners that made the rooms popular in the early 2000s.
Each room will be separately climate-controlled.
Coughlin said the basement will serve as an additional community space with laundry facilities, as well as a storm shelter and mechanical room.
A walking path will be created between Abigail Morse and Central Morse, while a green space will be created where Northeast Morse Hall once stood.
Coughlin said there are no plans right now for the future of Central Morse.
Abigail Morse Hall will house 104 students when it opens in Aug. 2020.
