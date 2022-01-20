The president search at Emporia State University now looks like a game of tennis doubles.
The Kansas Board of Regents voted Wednesday to make Greg Kossover chair of the search committee to find a new ESU President.
Kossover played tennis with the Hornets in the 1980s, as did ESU Interim President Ken Hush. Both were leading donors to a tennis complex on campus named after Kossover’s family, which opened last October.
Other members of the presidential search committee have not been disclosed. The Regents voted in November to make the search confidential, with help from a consulting firm based in Washington, D.C.
The regents resume their monthly meetings Thursday morning in Topeka.
