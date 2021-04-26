More than $130,000 was raised for student scholarships during the Flint Hills Technical College Foundation’s Night of Inspiration Gala at William L. White Auditorium, Friday evening.
FHTC Foundation Vice President of Advancement Michael Crouch said he was pleased with the event, which was able to return to an in-person format this year after going virtual in 2020.
“It was great,” he said. “This is one of the better nights we’ve had. I think part of it was that people were just ready to come back out. We knew that we were going to be one of the first ones to host an in-person event like this, so we wanted to do it well.”
And, the strong turnout was mirrored in the fundraising.
Although final numbers have not yet been crunched, Crouch expects the fundraising totals to top $132,000 this year.
Of that total, $40,000 was raised to endow a scholarship in honor of President Dean Hollenbeck, who will retire at the end of the spring 2021 term. Crouch said the FHTC Foundation had set a goal of $15,000 for the scholarship.
“Without a doubt the highlight of the evening was the opportunity to honor Dr. Hollenbeck for his 15 years of service to, not only Flint Hills Technical College, but the Emporia community,” Crouch said. “That we were able to establish a scholarship in his honor for $40,000 was, for me personally, will be one of the highlights of my career. It was a really special moment.”
Hollenbeck, he said, has been an “outstanding leader” for FHTC and the college has seen a tremendous amount of growth under his leadership. The scholarship will serve as a permanent nod toward Hollenbeck’s legacy.
Crouch said the full parameters of the scholarship have not yet been set, but it will not be limited to one specific program at the tech college. He foresees it being a higher-level presidential scholarship, reserved for applicants with high GPAs.
“Something that is a pretty big honor to receive,” he said.
As always, FHTC students played a big part in the gala from putting together the meal to IT support and graphic design. Crouch said having students involved is a great way to showcase what they are doing to the community.
“Our culinary nights program gets a lot of attention for being involved that night, but we have students from a lot of programs involved that have a big hand in the event,” he said. “Our multimedia students created all the videos payed during the live auction, and had hours and hours of work put into that. We had a number of network technology students working as IT support and a number of students from other programs.”
Crouch said all of the printed materials for the gala were created by FHTC graphic design students.
“Our culinary arts students get a lot of the notoriety because everybody likes the food, but we have a lot of students that have a hand in the event,” he said. “It’s great that our students are involved in things like this. They get some real world experience and it gives our donors and our community members and those folks in attendance a chance to see what we see every day that we’re around them.”
Crouch thanked Sauder Custom Fabrication, the gala’s presenting sponsor, as well as the other corporate sponsors who made the night possible.
“We are so grateful to everybody who came out and participated and helped sponsor the event,” he said. “It just really makes a difference to help the lives of students.”
