The Emporia Gazette
Stringfully — the ESU String Academy — is accepting students for the spring semester.
Violin, viola, cello and bass players of all abilities can sign up for Stringfully. The academy meets once a week to work on string technique and ensemble playing.
“Whether you have little or no experience on your instrument or have been playing for a few years, you will find a class that will be right for you,” said ESU cello professor Irene Diaz.
Stringfully students are grouped by ability.
“This will be our second year of Stringfully and we are excited to welcome even more students to the program,” said Stringfully teacher Kendra Briggs.
The Stringfully program started last year as an “exciting” venture for the string department at ESU to offer quality music instruction for the youth of Emporia and surrounding areas. The classes are taught by ESU faculty, students and alumni.
Students interested in signing up for Stringfully can visit the website tinyurl.com/stringfully.
There are scholarships available for financial need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.