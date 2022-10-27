The USD 253 Board of Education received the results of the district enrollment study at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The district held its final enrollment study session before the Oct. 12 board meeting where Board of Education members, local residents, parents, and district staff helped generate recommendations for improving enrollment.
KASB Field Specialist Sue Givens presented board members with a list of the top five recommended strategies to improve enrollment. At the Oct. 12 study session, the top five recommendations included redistricting boundaries, staff retention and recruitment, a daycare/preschool, virtual and alternative school options and efficiency studies. The KASB report is expected to be posted on the district BoardDocs website on Thursday.
The district will now look at each recommendation before making a decision on if and when the strategies will be implemented. No final decisions have been made.
In addition to the enrollment report, the board received a preliminary report on enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year. According to Dr. Ryan Karjala, Director of Assessment and Accountability, preliminary unaudited findings suggest that enrollment has increased by a little over 1%, after four years of declines.
During public comments, the board heard from the Walnut Leadership Group. The leadership group consists of eight “Senior Patriots” — fifth graders who have earned jobs around the school by demonstrating early leadership skills. The Senior Patriots filled out job applications and were assigned and trained for their positions, which include recess equipment collector, recycling club manager, lunchroom helper and more.
Additionally, local resident Steve Hollar addressed the board for a second time concerning the alleged sexual assault that occurred among players on the Emporia High School football team back in August.
“I want to make sure that everyone knows that I’m not faulting the school board,” Hollar said. “I believe that [board president Leslie Seeley] and [superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder] are doing their best job with the school board and with all the rules and regulations and laws you have to follow. I understand that. It’s just moving a little slow.”
Hollar also recommended that the victims of abuse may consider seeking help from SOS, Inc. or a local mental health center.
- Had an executive session to consult with an attorney.
- Elected Lillian Lingenfelter to represent the board at the upcoming Delegate Assembly in Wichita.
- Receive an update on the status of the 2022-2023 budget. According to Stephanie Pope, Director of Business, the general fund is heading in the right direction for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year, while the supplemental budget is more comparable with last year.
- Approved a quote from Cytek Media Systems, Inc. for an audio-visual system for the new Emporia Middle School Gymnasium/Storm Shelter in the amount of $67,533 as part of the bond construction project.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again on Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.