Emporia State University Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s “The Tragedie of Macbeth” Nov. 19 through 21 at the Ronald Q. Frederickson Theatre in Roosevelt Hall. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20 and 2 p.m. Nov. 21.
Developed and adapted as a touring performance by Prof. Dennis Turney Jr., this unique presentation of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy is produced in conjunction with ESU’s Educational Theatre Company. Throughout October and November the ensemble toured “The Tragedie of Macbeth” to high schools across Kansas, including those in Leavenworth, Lawrence, Topeka and Emporia.
“This special adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth was designed to tour to Kansas high schools in an effort to expose students to the classical theatre of Shakespeare in performance, so they might develop an appreciation for language and relate the universal themes of classical theatre to their own lives,” Turney explained. “We also hope to do something Shakespeare no doubt desired: To entertain! At 65 minutes our production is fast, furious and fun for all ages and levels of ‘Shakespeare-tise!’”
Actors will perform unmasked before masked live audience members. Advanced tickets go on sale Nov. 1; general admission on Nov. 8. Reservations can be made at Emporiastatetickets.com, by calling (620)-341-5256 or in person between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays on campus in 201 King Hall. Individual tickets are free for Emporia State University students and are available day of show in 201 King Hall or in the King Hall lobby at the box office one hour before curtain. Livestream passes can be purchased at showtix4u.com [Keyword: Emporia].
The ensemble cast is comprised of Taylor Bisbee, junior from Rosalia; Lucas Coble, graduate student from Olpe; Gabe Hernandez, senior from Wichita; Eddie Lee, junior from Phoenix, Arizona; Kara Mitchell, junior from Fredonia; Damien Page, senior from Hutchinson; and Makayla Pearson, senior from Emporia.
The faculty production team includes Dennis Turney Jr. (Director), and Jim Harris (Fight Choreographer).
The student production team is Laney Smith, senior from Belle Plains (Assistant Director and Technical Coordinator) and Jack Jaworski, junior from Shawnee (House Manager).
About Emporia State Theatre
Emporia State University has one of the oldest and strongest theatre programs in the country, with well over 1,000 graduates. Many are working across the country in professional and academic theatre. At ESU, students can earn a BFA or BA in theatre, or gain certification to become a secondary teacher in the BSE program in speech and theatre. We are proud to be a part of an outstanding department, Communication and Theatre. ESU Theatre is an active participant of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.
