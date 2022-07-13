The USD 253 Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Leslie Seeley as the new board president at its meeting Wednesday night.
Grant Riles was unanimously elected as vice president. Both Seeley and Riles began their duties immediately.
Jared Giffin, director of human resources, discussed the turnover rate for USD 253. The turnover rate was significantly higher in the past school year compared to previous years, with 86 personnel leaving the school system for various reasons, encompassing a little over 20% of the overall staff.
“Part of that number is due to the number of staff that we reduced this year,” Giffin said.
Giffin also said other districts of similar sizes to Emporia are also seeing the same trends.
Last year, the district reported eight teachers who resigned and left the profession. This year, that number jumped to 35.
“There were a few folks that we know that left that went to an educational service center,” Giffin said. Those who left ranged from first-year teachers to educators who had taught for over 20 years at Emporia Public Schools. The median was around nine to 10 years with USD 253.
“As a board, on one hand, we’re disappointed with the number being that high, I think we all share that thought because we’ve tried to work to reduce that number and keep our people, our good people in the district,” vice president Riles said. “Hopefully we can turn the tide, at least with USD 253.”
Efforts to bring more people to the district have been made, including raising pay for paraprofessionals to $15 an hour and substitute teachers to $125 a day. USD 253 will also host a job fair on Wednesday, July 20, at the Flinthills Mall.
“I just know a lot of staff, they want those spots filled,” board member Jeremy Dorsey said.
In addition to bringing on new staff, superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said the district will be focusing on engagement and responding to input from existing staff.
“Anytime that we already have that opportunity to show and demonstrate how we are using their input, we’re doing that,” Anderson-Harder said.
The board also worked through the 2022-23 building needs assessment and budget.
The building needs assessment gave board members an idea of needs for individual schools, ranging from student accommodations to teacher planning time.
The preliminary estimated budget for the school year is $42,487,931, down around $2 million from last year. Compared to last year, the district has lost around $400,000 of state aid.
The board approved a mill levy rate maximum of 55 mills and approved using the 2019-20 numbers for free and reduced lunches, with 2075 free and 683 reduced.
The board received an update on construction from Eric Woltje, senior project manager at McCownGordon, on Emporia Public School buildings.
Walnut Elementary will be done by the end of the month, Woltje said, with construction being around 98% complete. Emporia High School is around 90% complete, with an expected completion date around the end of October. Also in October, Woltje expects to complete construction on Logan Elementary, with 65% of the construction currently completed.
Construction on Emporia Middle School has just begun and is expected to finish in January of 2024. Village, Riverside, and Timmerman Elementaries are in pre-construction.
The next USD 253 board of education meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
