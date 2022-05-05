National Nurses Week begins Friday. And Emporia State University will mark it with a special hour.
The Department of Nursing will hold an open house from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Cora Miller Hall, 1127 Chestnut St.. Students will lead guided tours, while faculty members will be available for questions
Live simulations will take place and posters will be presented.
The ESU Nursing Department is marking its 100th anniversary. The department announced last week that it intends to move to the ESU campus from the Newman Regional Health complex.
Friday also marks the last day of spring semester classes at ESU.
