Two Emporia teachers will be honored as part of the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year program Saturday.
Abbey Wiggins, a science, animal science and intro to agriculture teacher at Emporia Middle School, and Erica Huggard, a biology, anatomy and physiology teacher at Emporia High School, are among the honorees.
An announcement of semifinalists and finalists for the program will also be made.
Wiggins and Huggard are among the 109 educators from across the state were nominated for the Kansas Teacher of the Year distinction. Nominations are made in each of the four congressional districts in the state. The Kansas State Department of Education — sponsor of the Kansas Teacher of the Year program — appoints regional selection panels comprised of teachers, education administrators and higher education representatives to select semifinalists and finalists from each region.
Each panel selects six semifinalists — three elementary teachers and three secondary teachers. From those semifinalists, the panel in each region then selects one elementary finalist and one secondary finalist. The Kansas Teacher of the Year is selected from among the state’s eight regional finalists. The 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year State Awards Banquet will be Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Wichita Marriott Hotel.
The mission of the Kansas Teacher of the Year program is to build and utilize a network of exemplary teachers who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance and the teaching profession.
The 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year Regional Award Events will take place virtually. All events may be viewed live through YouTube.
The Region 1 awards, of which USD 253 is a part, will air from 1 — 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Live coverage of the Region 1 event can be watched online at https://youtu.be/1yRLn2Lg5h8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.