Due to a staff shortage, summer meals at William Allen White Elementary will no longer be available after July 8.
Meals will continue to be available through July 29 at Riverside Elementary, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Emporia Public Schools summer meal program is free and open to any child ages one to 18. Meals are available for drive-thru pickup.
No meals will be served on July 4. For questions, contact Emporia Schools Food Service at 620-341-2382.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.