USD 253 approved a bid for the Maynard Building from Simmons Pet Food at its meeting Wednesday evening. Simmons plans to use the space to open a 24/7 early education child care center.
According to the bid proposal, Simmons would “renovate it to meet the needs and requirements of an early education child care center — and partner with a world class childcare provider (like KinderCare) to operate this facility for our team members who live and work in the Emporia community.”
“When I saw this proposal, I was super excited,” board member Jami Reever said. “It addresses a need that we’ve had for so long in this community.”
Board member Lillian Lingenfelter agreed.
“I know that childcare is a really important issue for our community right now, so I’m on board with this,” Lingenfelter said.
According to board members, the center would be open for Simmons employees first and would open for the rest of the community if additional spaces were available. No timeline has been set on when the building would open, but Simmons would need to make necessary renovations to fit child care guidelines. Simmons’ bid for the property was a $250,000 all-cash offer.
The board also approved the notice of hearing to exceed the revenue-neutral rate for the 2022-23 school year and the notice of hearing for the 2022-23 budget for publication. The notices will be published in the Gazette on Aug. 27, and the hearing will occur later in September.
As it stands, the general fund budget is a little over $34 million, with the supplemental general LOB staying the same as last year at around $10 million, with a mill levy not to exceed 55 mills, Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Rob Scheib said.
Additionally, Scheib said, recent changes in legislation were the cause of an increase in property taxes.
“Bond and interest went up by mil … because the state aid dropped from 33% to 22% because of bills passed by the legislature,” Scheib said. “By reducing the amount of state aid on bonds, you have to make the payment, and so it actually increased the local taxes.”
Scheib said, overall, this year’s budget is in a much better place compared to two years ago.
“Every budget is getting stronger as we right-size staffing to our loss of enrollment,” he said.
In other business, the school board approved a revised academic calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
The board of education will meet next on Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
