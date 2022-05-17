The Emporia Gazette
An Emporia High School senior will attend college in the fall as a STAR scholar.
Sarah McDonald received a one-semester scholarship from the Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.) Sisterhood.
The organization, which is headquartered in Iowa, is providing 900 scholarships across North America for “exceptional women” graduating from high school with plans to attend an accredited college or university.
McDonald plans to enroll at Emporia State University with a major in psychology and an emphasis on forensic science. She is the daughter of Marc and Linda McDonald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.