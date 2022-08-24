FridayNights.jpeg

Excitement is building for the 2022 season of Friday Nights, a six-week series of free events created for Emporia State University students that showcase Emporia as an exciting home during their college careers.

In addition to the traditional tailgate event, First Friday Art Walk and hypnotist, ESU Friday Nights will feature a concert on Sept. 23 by Jesse McCartney, a New York-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, artist and actor.

