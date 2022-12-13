An energy-saving improvement is momentarily up in the air as USD 253 looks to restart the process of collecting bids for the Maynard Building, following Simmons’ withdrawal of its bid on the early childhood center.
The USD 253 Board of Education is set to accept a request from Simmons Pet Food to withdraw its letter of intent and bid to purchase the Maynard Building after further inspection significantly increased the price of the purchase and renovation of the building.
USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said the only monetary effect on the district would be a setback in the partial replacement of the roof at Emporia High School. In November, the USD 253 Board of Education voted to use the proceeds of the Maynard Building sale to offset the cost of a new, energy-efficient roof at the high school.
The district used bonds to pay for energy-saving improvements at Maynard in the past, and once the building is sold, may need to use proceeds from the sale on another energy-saving project to stay in compliance with the IRS.
“Otherwise, the district does not anticipate any monetary effects and we will know more details after the property is purchased by another entity,” Landgren said.
The district plans to continue seeking other building offers, but will not know when bids will open up again until after the board meeting Wednesday.
As for now, Landgren said the district will continue to partner with Simmons in the future.
“The district appreciates the partnership we have developed with Simmons and is keeping the door open for future opportunities,” he said in an email Monday.
According to a letter from Simmons to Emporia Public Schools, “The factors considered in this decision include a necessary investment of approximately $3 million for the purchase and renovation of the facility and Simmons’ need to balance the timing and execution of significant capital investments to meet the needs of the business.”
Simmons originally made a bid of $250,000 to purchase the building in August, with plans to turn the former early childhood center into a 24/7 daycare for Simmons employees and the community.
"We know the decision not to move forward with this project is disappointing news, but it is not the right investment for Simmons at this time," Simmons' Director of Communications Julie Maus told The Gazette Monday. "We are not actively looking for another property to purchase, but we will continue to work collaboratively within the community to find solutions for child care to support the needs of our team members and their families."
