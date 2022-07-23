Do you have a “Zoom room” in your home? Or something like it?
Zoom meetings became famous, and in some cases infamous, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Employees used it to work remotely. Schools used video conferences as virtual classrooms.
But a desire to return to “normal” has several public agencies wondering if it's time to end livestreaming of their events.
Southern Lyon County schools voted this week to put the brakes on Zoom webcasts. The school board voted 4-2 to end conferences of monthly meetings.
North Lyon County schools have used Facebook Live for monthly board meetings, but there was no webcast this month or last. Superintendent Robert Blair indicated there will be none in August, either.
“I think we'll discuss it in August," Blair said last week. "The board will let me know what they want to do.”
In days gone by, cable TV systems had government access channels where people could watch meetings. Emporia City Commission meetings were shown that way on the old Cable One.
But as cable customers have “cut the cord” in recent years, they may be looking for other ways to keep up with local officials.
Lyon County leaders give several reasons why their livestreams are evaporating.
Argabright told the USD 252 board that he had concerns about the Zoom format creating “unintended liabilities.”
“Sometimes what's reported is not actual context,” Argabright explained Thursday. “The context is what the discussion was. I think when you're in person, you understand the context of the information being discussed.”
In North Lyon County, the summer suspension of streaming is explained as a matter of summer cost savings for the technology staff.
“We don't give them as many hours,” Blair said.
Southern Lyon County has saved money by using Zoom for free. But Zoom is changing the time limit for those meetings from 70 to 40 minutes. For a school board meeting, that's simply not enough time.
“We do not have a subscription,” board clerk Dedra Stutesman said as she watched an on-screen Zoom clock count down Monday night.
A one-year subscription on the Zoom business plan starts at $499. Regular webinars cost $690 per year.
Another issue with Zoom can be the quality of the presentation. The lone video camera during Monday night's USD 252 board meeting went in and out of focus several times, and audio of the discussion often was hard to understand.
Madison City Council meetings still use Zoom. So does the Madison-Virgil school board. CareArc will use it for its next board meeting Tuesday.
But other free online options remain. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson said this week that the city uses Facebook Live at no charge. Google Meetings is free to the public as well.
Lyon County District Court developed its own livestreaming system as the pandemic grew. But it's been phased out in recent months.
“We only use it if we expect a lot of spectators,” Court Administrator Ruth Wheeler said, explaining it would be a six-foot COVID-19 precaution.
For instance, several hearings for suspects in the Jesus Avila murder case have been livestreamed by the court. But the sentencing last week for Armando Nunez was not.
The Chase County Commission has its own YouTube channel for live webcasts of meetings. People can watch replays at their leisure.
Emporia city government uses Facebook Live the same way. But Johnson said that will change as the city redesigns and upgrades its website.
“The city is moving to a new platform for livestreaming,” Johnson said by email. “This new platform will create a personalized experience for viewers and will be certified for ADA [Americans With Disabilities Act] compliance.”
Johnson added that she has no estimate on when the redesigned website will be ready.
The Lyon County Commission also once used Facebook Live. But its meeting webcasts abruptly ended last July after what was called an “equipment malfunction” late in a meeting.
Some rural school districts now appear ready to follow the county's lead and pull the virtual plug on its meetings.
“You're always welcome to come in person,” Blair said.
