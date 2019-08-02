“Teen Titans: Raven” by Kami Garcia, Illustrated by Gabriel Picolo, DC Ink, 2019, $16.99.
When a tragic accident takes the life of 17-year-old Raven Roth’s foster mom — and Raven’s memory — she moves to New Orleans to recover and finish her senior year of high school.
Starting over isn’t easy. Raven remembers everyday stuff like how to solve math equations and make pasta, but she can’t remember her favorite song or who she was before the accident. And when impossible things start happening, Raven begins to think it might even be better not to know who she was before.
But, as she grows closer to her new friends, her foster sister, Max, and Tommy Torres, a guy who accepts her for who she is now, Raven has to decide if she’s ready to face what’s buried in the past ... and the darkness building inside her.
There’s been some debate over the years on whether or not graphic novels count as “real books.” What makes a book? A plot. Characters. Motivations, actions, resolution. Graphic novels — or, as some might know them, comic books — are every inch as worthy of reading. Maybe even more so, since they have the added benefit of gorgeous illustrations to fully enthrall a reader in their world.
Teen Titans: Raven is not a disappointment. Part of DC Ink’s new series revisiting individual characters from the original Teen Titans, this work delves into the life of Rachel Roth, a.k.a. Raven. It’s lovely to see the normally glossed over character have a past, a personality and relationships that take her from a two-dimensional creation to a fully realized person. Garcia does a great job of putting a new spin on Raven’s origin story and developing powers.
I also really loved Picolo’s use of Raven’s signature color — purple — to add drama and meaning to items and situations. This is a technique I’ve seen more often lately in graphic novels, to have a monochrome background and a thematic color used strategically.
If you’ve been curious about graphic novels, or even just love the Teen Titans like I do, Teen Titans: Raven is a great place to dive in.
