An official at one of Emporia State University's sports rivals is interested in becoming ESU Provost.
Greg Haddock's name was revealed as a finalist for the Provost position Tuesday on the ESU website He'll be in town for interviews and a public forum Thursday
Haddock currently is Associate Provost of Graduate and Professional Studies at Northwest Missouri State University. He was Vice Provost before that and has been an Assistant or Associate Professor there since 1996.
Haddock is a graduate of Mary Washington College in Virginia, with a doctorate from the University of Idaho.
The public can meet Haddock at a forum Thursday at 2 p.m. at Webb Hall inside the Memorial Union. A forum for faculty members will follow at 3:30 p.m.
ESU revealed Monday that Sean Lane of the University of Alabama-Huntsville is also a finalist for Provost. Lane will face a search committee and have his own public forum Wednesday.
Two other candidates for the position will visit Emporia next week, with their names revealed 48 hours before their appearance.
