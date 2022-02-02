Pre-service education majors at Emporia State University learned from some of the best teachers around the state Tuesday, when the 2022 Kansas Teacher of the Year team made a visit to Visser Hall.
The team consists of 2022 Kansas Teacher of the Year Susanne Stevenson, and Regional Teachers of the Year Amber Carithers, Natalie Johnson-Berry, Amanda Ketterling, Lisa Martinez, Megan O’Neill, Kristin Salazar and Laurie Thisius.
The group spoke to the pre-service teachers about building an inclusive and welcoming community in the classroom. Ketterling, a library media specialist at Bonner Springs Elementary School, said the idea for the topic came after the team had the chance to sit down and talk for the first time.
“We sat down because we were strangers, ... but we sat down and we’re like, ‘Alright, take a few minutes to write down what are you passionate about? What drives you as an educator? What do you feel very strongly about?” she said. “And when we wrote them down, we realized we actually lined up really well. We all have the same values and the same passions related to diversity, culture, inclusion, mental health, social emotional. All of us are in there just to advocate for kids make sure that they are doing what fits them as an individual.”
From there, Ketterling said the goal was to come up with activities addressed “the entire child” as much as possible.
“I think we’re all just passionate about making sure kids feel seen, no matter what, they feel advocated for and seen.”
Part of that comes with making a “brave space” in the classroom, according to Johnson-Berry, who teaches grades 9 and 12 English at Shawness Mission North High School. She said a brave space differs from a safe space in a few key ways.
“The research shows that safe spaces can mean multiple things,” she said. “It could mean I’m physically safe in the classroom, I’m focused to learn. Or it could mean academic risk taking.”
Johnson-Berry said telling students a classroom is a safe space implies that you’ve already put in the work to build it up. She said teachesr need to “tackle some difficult things” in order to actually provide an inclusive environment for students.
“That means like looking at who’s lifted out of your curriculum,” she said. “There could be, even at a young age, microaggressions. All those types of things are taboo that we don’t like to talk about.”
A brave space, Johnson-Berry said, is a space that tackles that discomfort. Instead of just saying a classroom is a safe space, it’s about doing the work.
To illustrate, she had the pre-service teachers self-identify some biases they might hold — even unconsciously. Preconceived notions about race, religion, wealth, sexuality and more can affect how teachers approach students in a classroom. That’s something Johnson-Berry had to navigate for herself as a woman of color teaching in a rural community right out of college.
“Sometimes we can harm students in our classroom, and we don’t even know it,” she said. “And I can just speak for myself — like that first year, I have all of these assumptions, and I’m very well meaning with the things that I’m doing in the classroom. But because I didn’t build up that environment ... there were kids that probably went out of that classroom thinking that they weren’t ever seen.”
She emphasized that everybody can have good intentions, but “good intentions do not make something so.”
“I think depending on where they’re going to be, whether it is all white students or whether it is more ethnically diverse, having the brave spaces are going to be important because you can have a bias, even though you may have the same ethnicity,” Johnson-Berry said. “Diversity is more than just race. It comes at looking at your students who are LGBTQ-plus, all of those things.”
Stevenson, an ESU alumna who teaches fourth grade at Dodge City’s Beeson Elementary School, said making connections and building community was more important in some aspects than academics. That became even more important during the pandemic.
“The population that I serve, it was not feasible to do remote learning,” she said. “We have students living in extreme poverty, they don’t have Internet, they didn’t have electricity. I mean, it was not an option for us, so we actually did that through phone calls.”
Stevenson said her phone calls to students weren’t about homework. Rather, it was asking students about their lives.
“It was, ‘how are you? How’s your anxiety level? Have you gone outside today? It’s OK to walk outside. Do you have enough food? Can we provide any support for you?’” she said. “It’s just making sure that that child is physically, emotionally and mentally safe. The academics will come when they come.”
Carithers, an English and language arts teacher at Hutchinson High School, said checking in on students’ mental health was important.
“I do mindful Mondays and Friday check-ins checking in on mental health, because I noticed a serious decline during the pandemic and being in remote learning,” she said. “The other thing is like Natalie said, like doing fun things like for Halloween. I dressed up as a T-Rex. ... I had my camera off and turned it on for my kids. You just have to make it engaging and fun. Like that’s what teachers do, we adapt to whatever we’re given.”
Thisius, a grade 4 teacher at Cheney Elementary School, agreed it wasn’t about the academics.
“We came up with new ideas on how could you reach your kids,” she said. “You’ll hear the theme: It wasn’t about the academics, it was about the relationships.”
That meant reading books to her classes outside, where they could make observations about her surroundings and getting permission from parents to drive by houses and wave to her kids.
The team said those were the ideals that they hoped to impart on future teachers.
“It doesn’t matter what content knowledge you know, but the kids know that you care,” Salazar, a grades 9-12 business and CTE teacher at Eisenhower High School in Goddard. “It’s okay to make mistakes — we all make mistakes still — and you learn from them, you get guidance. Use your support system.”
The Kansas Teacher of the Year Award recognizes and utilizes representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state. Its mission is to build and utilize a network of exemplary teachers who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance and the teaching profession.
