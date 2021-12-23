The plan to save a physics program is final. But it's not yet clear how successful it will be.
“As you might imagine, this is complicated,” Emporia State University Physical Sciences Chair Richard Sleezer said Wednesday.
That could be true about anything, when it comes to physics. But Sleezer spent Wednesday afternoon finalizing a proposal to prevent the ESU physics degree track from being eliminated.
“The world doesn't slow down to let us work on this in isolation,” Sleezer said. Instructors worked on their proposal after ending a fall semester teaching classes and assisting students.
Sleezer planned to submit the proposal before closing Wednesday night. He was reluctant to discuss details of it before Liberal Arts Dean Brent Thomas has an opportunity to review it.
“He may come back at me with edits before I actually get it to the Provost,” Sleezer said. Sleezer also hinted the proposal might be 50 pages long.
The ESU campus officially is closed until early January. A message left with Thomas's office Thursday morning was not immediately returned.
Thomas reportedly called for an end to physics degrees in May, citing a small number of graduates. But he gave the department until Wednesday to develop a plan to increase enrollment.
