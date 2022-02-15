The group which will help choose a new President for Emporia State University could be selected this week.
When the Kansas Board of Regents meets Wednesday in Topeka, one item on the agenda will be the appointment of members to the ESU Presidential Search Committee. The agenda does not list any candidates.
Greg Kossover was named the committee chair during the Regents' meeting in January.
The last time ESU searched for a permanent President was in 2015. That search committee included students, faculty members, alumni and City Commissioner Rob Gilligan.
Before that happens Wednesday, a committee of the Regents will review ESU's annual financial report. That includes the budget outlook for this year.
