Emporia Connection, a group of Black Emporia State University alumni representing the 1960s to 2010s, met for its 25th reunion this weekend to celebrate longstanding friendships and build relationships with current ESU students.

The reunion included a Friday night mixer at the Sauder Alumni Center, followed by breakfast and a business meeting Saturday morning at the Memorial Union. The weekend concluded with a dinner Saturday evening.

