Emporia Connection, a group of Black Emporia State University alumni representing the 1960s to 2010s, met for its 25th reunion this weekend to celebrate longstanding friendships and build relationships with current ESU students.
The reunion included a Friday night mixer at the Sauder Alumni Center, followed by breakfast and a business meeting Saturday morning at the Memorial Union. The weekend concluded with a dinner Saturday evening.
The group was founded by Pat and Mark Sevier, both graduates of Emporia State, as a way to stay in touch with friends over the years.
The first official Emporia Connection reunion was held in the backyard of Seviers’ home in Atlanta in 1998. Three years later, a formal reunion brought more than 200 alumni, family and friends back to campus. The group now meets the third week in September each year, making it easy to plan around. Every three years, they return to the Emporia State campus.
“A lot of fantastic people came to this town,” Pat Sevier told The Gazette in 2005. “We’ve got people here from Seattle to Washington, D.C. There’s people here from Atlanta, Texas, Chicago and Indiana. ... Emporia’s about diversity. It knows no boundaries and we want to help those people that came here find their way back.”
On Saturday, Sevier said that members of Emporia Connection have always just genuinely liked each other.
“I always say we like each other,” Pat Sevier said. “We like each other and we’re constantly being together. ... Back in the 70s, all we had was each other. We also had a community. The Methodist Church, the Baptist Church, supported us on the weekends, and housed because there was still some discrimination. It wasn’t like that we were just free to do whatever we wanted to do.”
That experience paved the way for close friendships to form. Sevier said a lot of Emporia Connection members live in the Kansas City area, making it easy to get together throughout the year. For those who live farther away, however, it can be more of a challenge.
“That’s when we decided, ‘OK, we will give everybody the opportunity to come back,’” she said.
This year, alumni heard from ESU Provost Brent Thomas Saturday morning, who presented information about the “ESU Model” — which involved a massive restructuring of the university last year. Thomas fielded questions regarding campus diversity in leadership positions, as well as ways the university seeks applicants for those positions.
Sevier said it was important for the university to “fill those voids,” especially since there are currently no Black people holding administrative leadership positions at Emporia State.
“We do represent a large group and one of the things that I don’t understand is why we’re not reached out to more,” Sevier said. “It’s not like they don’t know who we are. ... That’s why it’s important for us to have representation on all the boards, the Regents board, the alumni board. And we are working hard to make sure we have representation on those boards. It’s a couple thousand people strong, the Black community from Emporia, so you know, just get the word out to all of us in case we know somebody looking for a job.”
Sevier said she believes the university can — and should — do more to be truly representative in leadership positions.
Black alumni interested in learning more about Emporia Connection are invited to reach out to the ESU Alumni Association for more information. You can also reach out to Sevier directly by emailing psevier61@gmail.com or calling 913-548-3222.
