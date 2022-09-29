Enrollment at Flint Hills Technical College is up nearly 18% from last fall, numbers released Thursday show.
The Kansas Board of Regents reported as of the 20th day of the fall semester, FHTC had 1,610 students overall. This includes about 671 “full-time equivalent” students, a number which is up nearly 13% from last fall.
