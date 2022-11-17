A “tale as old as time” comes to the Emporia High School stage Thursday night.
That's one of the most familiar lines from Disney's “Beauty and the Beast”. The musical version of the story will be performed by students for three nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
“It’s been a massive show,” director Kacie Hastings said last week. “This is probably the biggest show I’ve done at Emporia High School.”
It's so big that rehearsals began in September. Hastings promises four “pretty large dance numbers,” along with songs that were not part of the movie version.
Tickets for the musical cost $10 for adults, $5 for children up to age 13 and $2 for EHS students showing their identification number.
The EHS Theatre cast also is holding a “Princess Tea” event Saturday at 10 a.m. No pre-registration is required, and tickets cost $5 per person or a maximum $15 per family.
