First they're moving the dirt at Emporia State University. Then they'll bring in the sand.
“In the area where the drainage pipes will be underneath, about 24 inches of sand,” Mike Wise said Wednesday. “Then up to 18 inches on the other sides.”
Wise is overseeing the construction of two new sand volleyball courts, to the north of ESU's historic one-room schoolhouse. They could be ready for action in December, but more likely will premiere in the spring.
Wise, ESU's Recreation Services Director, said the courts will cost about $154,000. That's because these are regulation collegiate courts with very specific standards.
“Underneath the courts, there will be some drainage,” Wise said. So even if it rains, the sand won't get too moist and heavy.
The volleyball nets will stay up year-round, Wise added, with posts cemented into the ground. A sidewalk, fencing and lights will surround the courts.
Student fees are paying for the courts. It's the first big project since the Student Recreation Center bonds were paid off with those fees last year.
“We felt like it was important to have their input on what they would like to have done with that money,” Wise said. So a student survey was conducted, which brought nearly 700 responses.
“The number-one thing that came up... is they wanted sand volleyball,” Wise said.
And that might be a barefoot step toward competitive beach volleyball at ESU.
The two-on-two version which became popular in the 1990s now is a part of about 70 NCAA athletic programs. Ottawa University has a team which competes with NAIA schools. But that's not Wise's decision to make.
“A lot of different universities have sports clubs, which are organized by the students,” Wise said. “There are a number of them in the area.”
Since the new sand volleyball courts will be outdoors, Wise said they'll be open to the public.
ESU developed a 10-year master plan for using student recreation fees, as a result of the recent survey. The second item on the wish list actually was finished first: a renovated weight room, completed during a pandemic-prolonged break last winter.
“Our group exercise room was actually larger than our weight room,” Wise said. “We flipped the rooms.” New flooring and equipment was added as well.
Next on Wise's list for ESU students: purchasing new aerobic equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.