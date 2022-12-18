More than 700 students received degrees this weekend during winter commencement from Emporia State University.
Graduate students received degrees Friday night at White Auditorium, while undergrads were honored Saturday morning.
Members of the Kansas Board of Regents spoke at both ceremonies. Vice Chair Carl Ice addressed the graduate candidates Friday night, while Wint Winter was on hand Saturday.
The Saturday event also included remarks by Dr. John Wade, who is this year's Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor teaching psychology.
ESU completed its fall semester Friday. The spring semester will begin Tuesday, January 17.
