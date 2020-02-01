“Bringing Down the Duke” by Evie Dunmore. 2019, $15.00.
England, 1879. Annabelle Archer, the brilliant but destitute daughter of a country vicar, has earned herself a place among the first cohort of female students at the renowned University of Oxford.
In return for her scholarship, she must support the rising women’s suffrage movement. Her charge: recruit men of influence to champion their cause. Her target: Sebastian Devereux, the cold and calculating Duke of Montgomery, who steers Britain’s politics at the Queen’s command. Her challenge: not to give in to the powerful attraction she can’t deny for the man who opposes everything she stands for.
Sebastian is appalled to find a suffragist squad has infiltrated his ducal home, but the real threat is his impossible feelings for green-eyed beauty Annabelle. He is looking for a wife of equal standing to secure the legacy he has worked so hard to rebuild, not an outspoken commoner who could never be his duchess. But he wouldn’t be the greatest strategist of the Kingdom if he couldn’t claim this alluring bluestocking without the promise of a ring...or could he?
Sometimes, especially when the weather is bad, I like to find books that are fun and lighthearted to offset the lack of sunlight. “Bringing Down the Duke” fits that bill perfectly. Part historical fiction, part romance, this book is perfect for filling a gloomy winter afternoon.
Dunmore has perfectly managed to capture the spirit of the times — and the spirit of the women trying to change the times — without allowing it to overpower the love story or become just a history lesson. Her descriptions of Oxford and the duke’s estate are gratifyingly detailed and paint a vivid picture. I enjoyed the colorful cast of women that surround Annabelle, although I wish there had been time to delve a little deeper into a few of their backstories.
Although I was afraid that the plot would be predictable, I was pleasantly surprised by how invested I became in the two main characters. Although this isn’t my usual genre, I’m glad that I took a chance and read it. I will definitely be keeping an eye out for more of Dunmore’s work in the future.
