“The Ghosts of Eden Park,” By Karen Abbott; Crown, New York, 2019; $28
When most of us think of Prohibition, we think of Al Capone and Eliot Ness, of New York and Chicago.
The name George Remus wouldn’t cross our minds, nor would we think of Cincinnati as a hotbed of bootlegging. Author Karen Abbott introduces us to Remus and his world in her new nonfiction work, “The Ghosts of Eden Park.”
In the 1920s, George Remus was a lawyer, but when Prohibition became the law of the land, he saw that there was more money — so much more money — to be made in the business of making and selling illegal alcohol. He and his second wife, Imogene, lived a life that would have made Gatsby speechless, throwing incredibly lavish parties in their mansion, sending guests home with diamond jewelry and brand-new automobiles as parting gifts.
But the good life couldn’t last forever. When the federal government took note of the Remuses’ extravagance and the source of their funds, officials began an investigation that would end in a murder, a trial and an unexpected verdict that must have used countless rolls of newsprint and barrels of ink as journalists kept their readers informed of the outrageous developments.
When George Remus was jailed early in the investigation, Imogene began keeping company with a federal officer named Franklin Dodge, whom Abbott describes as “built for a grand entrance.” The lovers didn’t try to hide their affair, which attracted considerable attention although George Remus, whom Imogene called “Daddy,” seemed blissfully unaware. Imogene saw to it that Daddy’s cell was set up with many of the comforts he’d enjoyed at home, including a cook who prepared his favorite foods.
But Remus’ good life couldn’t last forever. Once out of jail, he discovered that Imogene and Dodge had stripped the mansion of its treasures and looted his bank accounts. A divorce was in the works and Remus, who had never been the most emotionally stable person, became even more overwrought. One morning, just before a divorce hearing, he followed Imogene to Eden Park and shot her, a wound that would prove fatal in a matter of hours.
Abbott turns to George Remus’ trial, in which he returned to his former profession to act as his own defense attorney. His plea was temporary insanity, leading to the question: If a defendant is pleading insanity and also serving as his own attorney, is the lawyer sane or insane? It’s easy to see why the case fascinated readers then, as it will now.
A note to Kansas readers: One of the women in the Remus case is Mabel Walker Willebrandt, an assistant U.S. attorney and an important figure in the legal workings of the day. Willebrandt, who figured prominently in the Ken Burns’ television documentary “Prohibition” and in Daniel Okrent’s book “Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition.”
Willebrandt was a native of Woodsdale, Kansas, now a ghost town near Hugoton in far southwest Kansas. She was a remarkable woman, with much to say about the status of women in a male-dominated profession. The book is worth reading for her story alone.
The author is online at karenabbott.net.
— Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
