This year's Homecoming Pole-Sit at Emporia State University appears to be a record-breaker.
A leader of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity reported Saturday that the 28-hour marathon had raised $6,372. That includes $2,000 in matching funds from Emporia Masonic Lodge 12.
“We should have a final number Wednesday when the online donation window closes,” Roger Heineken wrote on Facebook.
The 37th annual stunt began at 6 a.m. Friday. It has a serious purpose, raising money for SOS Kansas. Last year, it raised about $5,500.
This year's pole-sit fell at the end of October, which SOS notes is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.