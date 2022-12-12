maynard childhood.jpg
Simmons Pet Food is withdrawing its bid to purchase the Maynard Building from USD 253.

The USD 253 Board of Education is set to accept a request from Simmons Pet Food to withdraw its letter of intent and bid to purchase the Maynard Building after further inspection significantly increased the price of the purchase and renovation of the building.

