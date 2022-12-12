Simmons Pet Food is withdrawing its bid to purchase the Maynard Building from USD 253.
The USD 253 Board of Education is set to accept a request from Simmons Pet Food to withdraw its letter of intent and bid to purchase the Maynard Building after further inspection significantly increased the price of the purchase and renovation of the building.
According to a letter from Simmons to Emporia Public Schools, “The factors considered in this decision include a necessary investment of approximately $3 million for the purchase and renovation of the facility and Simmons’ need to balance the timing and execution of significant capital investments to meet the needs of the business.”
Simmons originally made a bid of $250,000 to purchase the building in August, with plans to turn the former early childhood center into a 24/7 daycare for Simmons employees and the community.
"We know the decision not to move forward with this project is disappointing news, but it is not the right investment for Simmons at this time," Simmons' Director of Communications Julie Maus told The Gazette Monday. "We are not actively looking for another property to purchase, but we will continue to work collaboratively within the community to find solutions for child care to support the needs of our team members and their families."
The Gazette has reached out to USD 253 for further comment.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mary Herbert Education Center, where it will vote on the withdrawal. According to the BoardDocs, the district plans to continue seeking other building offers.
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect additional quotes from Simmons Pet Food.
