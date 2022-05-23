Emporia State University announced plans to permanently close the Center for Early Childhood Education on Friday.
The center will close in August 2023 in preparation for the demolition of the Butcher Education Center, where the childcare center is currently located.
ESU students, faculty, and Emporia residents are concerned about what the closure will mean for the dwindling childcare resources available to families in Emporia.
“It is a real loss,” Joanna Gress, an assistant professor at ESU, said. “There are not a lot of choices in Emporia for daycare and this was one of the benefits of ESU, childcare was on campus. I knew where my child was, she was happy, safe and it was so convenient to have her practically across the street from my office. I am very disappointed.”
Gress said the closure has a big impact on her ability to work as a single parent.
“Riley starts kindergarten in a year but I am not confident that the CECE will remain open til the end,” she said. “Open daycare spots are extremely hard to come by in Emporia and I felt so lucky that ESU had childcare. I am a single parent, so if my child is not in daycare I can’t do my job.”
According to CareArc, who manages local daycare licensures, there are 55 licensed childcare centers and daycare providers in Lyon County, though availability and age restrictions vary by provider. Some Emporia residents have been forced to seek affordable childcare in neighboring towns.
“We are mostly concerned about availability and are actively looking into out of town options at the moment, since most daycares within Emporia do not take children under 2 years old,” Allysa Cervantes Hallett, a faculty member at ESU, said. “The affordability is certainly a factor too, given that nannies and non-community daycare options tend to be much more expensive or hourly.”
Gwen Larson, director of media relations at ESU, said that while the center will still be accepting enrollment for families who need childcare up to August 2023, Emporia State University currently has no plans to relocate or reopen the Center for Early Childhood Education in the future.
“At Emporia State University, we have been for the last several months looking at all aspects of campus, how we do things, what we offer our enrolled students, and we are looking at the best ways to invest our resources, and those decisions sometimes include deciding that we need to discontinue programs,” Larson said. “The Center for Early Childhood Education, as it is now structured, does not fit Emporia State’s mission for educating the current college students that are working for their own future.”
Some Emporia State University students rely on the center for childcare while attending their classes.
“As a former student who attended with children, I could not have enrolled and I would not have been able to graduate without the on campus childcare program,” Derrick Stockton said. “It was a blessing for my family.”
There are currently no plans for what will replace the Butcher Education Center after it is demolished, though the revised Campus Master plan states the space may be used in the construction of a new academic building.
