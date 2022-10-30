A recently-retired Emporia State University executive is a finalist to become a college system chancellor in New Mexico.
Eastern New Mexico University announced Friday that Dr. James Williams will interview for the President/Chancellor position this week. He is one of five finalists.
Williams took early retirement in July after 26 years at ESU, the ENMU website says. He was Vice President for Student Affairs for about 18 years, also serving as an Associate Provost and Director of Residence Life.
Williams's academic background includes a doctorate from the University of Kansas.
ENMU is seeking a successor to Dr. Patrice Caldwell, who will retire after her replacement is named. It has campuses in Portales, Roswell and Ruidoso.
