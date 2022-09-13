Southern Lyon County school board - 2022

The Southern Lyon County school board will meet Wednesday night, with the focus on a budget for the current school year.

 Courtesy USD252.org

Wednesday night will be budget night for the Southern Lyon County school board.

The meeting agenda includes adoption of the “revenue neutral rate” resolution for the new school year, followed by a vote on the district budget. Public comment will be allowed before both votes.

