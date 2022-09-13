Wednesday night will be budget night for the Southern Lyon County school board.
The meeting agenda includes adoption of the “revenue neutral rate” resolution for the new school year, followed by a vote on the district budget. Public comment will be allowed before both votes.
It is not clear if Southern Lyon County will require a millage increase. A report from the Kansas State Department of Education shows the district had a total mill levy last term of 67.815 mills.
North Lyon County approved a budget two weeks ago with an increase of .091 mills.
School districts across Kansas have a deadline of next Tuesday to submit their budgets to the KSDE.
An update on USD 252 enrollment and a preview of Homecoming events are planned as well. Olpe's homecoming is scheduled for this weekend, with Hartford following on Friday, September 30.
The school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the district's Board of Education Room in Hartford.
