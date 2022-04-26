Crews at Emporia High School spent Tuesday cleaning graffiti from the building for at least the second time this school year.
Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren told the Gazette Tuesday that someone "vandalized" exterior walls and sidewalks either Monday night or early Tuesday.
A Facebook video indicates the graffiti included a mix of crude sexual humor and racial slurs.
"We are currently reviewing the video camera footage and working with the Emporia Police Department to determine who is responsible," Landgren said in an email.
EHS and other Emporia locations were tagged with Nazi swastikas in late December. A suspect was arrested days later.
Landgren urges anyone with information about the latest incident to contact Emporia Police.
