Northern Heights students work hard all year long. As with most small schools, many of these students are active in a plethora of activities from sports, to service activities.
The students in the Northern Heights FCCLA chapter are no exception to this rule. The FCCLA members include four class presidents, the Student Council president, the FBLA president, FFA and FBLA officers, NHHS National Honor Society president, the president of the newly formed Key Club, athletes from cross country, football, basketball, track, baseball, and softball.
These small school leaders have many titles, both in school activities and outside roles, yet they continue to excel at every level.
This year, State Leadership Conference and FCCLA Competitive STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events were held April 3 - 5 in Wichita. During this time, Northern Heights students got to spend some time working on their competitions, networking with other future Kansas leaders, learning more about their leadership skills, time management, organization, and many other things. Northern Heights took nine students, who each got 1st place at the District H FCCLA STAR event competition in February, to compete at the state competition.
Of those nine students, three received first place gold medals at the state level, qualifying them for National FCCLA Leadership Convention and STAR events this summer in San Diego, California. Several students missed placing for Nationals by just a few points, and have already started making plans for their next STAR event goals. All of those goals lead to making it to National STAR events in Denver in the summer of 2023.
Taylor Pringle and Piper Hall competed in the Chapter in Review Portfolio, a cumulative year in review of all of the events they and other chapter members participated in, planned, and organized. They plan to present their book to the USD 251 Board of Education in May when they attend the board meeting to get approval for their trip to California.
Piper and Taylor are not new to qualify for a National Leadership and STAR event competition. As freshmen, these girls competed with their Entrepreneurship STAR event, but then had to attend the National Convention in "Washington DC" virtually. Bethany DeDonder competed in the Job Interview competition, receiving the 1st place state medal.
This is the second consecutive year a Northern Heights student has received this honor. Last year, Preston Patton, then a freshman, received first at the State level for Job Interview and 8th place at the National STAR event competition in Nashville, TN. This is also Bethany's second year qualifying for a National STAR event. Last year, Bethany received 16th place at the National level for her Leadership STAR event.
