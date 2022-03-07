The Emporia area was back at full power Monday morning, after a Sunday mix of rain, freezing rain and snow.
But a few school districts decided to take things slowly. North Lyon County Schools delayed its opening two hours, following the lead of Topeka.
Evergy showed electricity fully restored as the sun rose Monday. More than 2,700 customers lost service as a mix of winter weather moved through Sunday evening.
It was unclear whether slick roads were a factor in a deadly head-on crash on U.S. 50. The collision at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday killed two people and injured a third.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office had yet to release more details. But Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said Monday morning that two other people were checked by Chase County first responders at the scene.
Several crashes were reported on the Kansas Turnpike during the afternoon. Conley said two occurred a few miles apart on U.S. 56, but with no injuries.
"Once the weather really started hitting and the temperature started dropping, we had quite a few car wrecks," Conley said.
The National Weather Service in Topeka warned slick roads and bridges still could be an issue for Monday morning drivers, especially in Chase County.
Kandrive.org showed K-177 was partially covered with snow Monday morning between Cassoday and Strong City.
"We encourage people always to use an abundance of caution when the weather turns," Conley said.
No accumulation from the wintry weather was reported in the Emporia area. A report outside Marion showed 1.5 inches of snow.
To the north, one location near St. George in Wabaunsee County reported 3.2 inches of snow Sunday evening. One measurement in Dickinson County showed 7.5 inches.
The precipitation that fell on Emporia should be helpful for farmers. A half-inch of moisture at Municipal Airport made it the wettest day since late October.
Sunshine is expected across the area Monday, but with a chilly high of 38 degrees.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center announced it plans to conduct its weekly siren test at noon Monday. It will not take part in the statewide test on Tuesday, which is part of Kansas Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
More rain and snow are forecast, beginning Wednesday night and lasting through Friday. The weather service is not estimating any accumulation at this point.
