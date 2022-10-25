A Lyon County professional is the 2022 Kansas School Psychologist of the Year.
Susan Severin's award was announced by the Kansas Association of School Psychologists Tuesday. She once worked with Emporia Public Schools and now is a consultant with the Greenbush Education Service Center.
“In three words, she was described as ethical, a servant and a leader,” a statement from the KASP said. “She does not talk 'at' people, but rather engages in conversation – constantly coming back to helping people understand the why, not just the what.”
Severin served on the KSAP board from 2010-18. She is also an adjunct professor in psychology at Emporia State University.
The Gazette is working to contact Severin for a comment.
Severin becomes the second Lyon Countian to receive a state education-related honor this month. Dr. Mike Argabright of Southern Lyon County Schools was named Kansas Superintendent of the Year two weeks ago.
