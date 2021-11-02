Flint Hills Technical College is in the running for a $1 million prize from a Washington-based think tank.
The Aspen Institute named 150 locations Tuesday which are candidates for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The prize normally is presented every two years, with the next announcement coming in the spring of 2023.
“I am proud of the hard work and resilience of our institutional and regional community, without whose efforts such acknowledgments and nods to our students and their success would be impossible,” college President Dr. Caron Daugherty said in a news release.
Tuesday's announcement means Flint Hills ranks roughly among the top 15 percent in the nation among community colleges. Out of about 1,000 public two-year colleges, 150 “have been invited to apply,” the statement said.
Daugherty and her staff now must submit data and narratives to the institute. The statement said there's “an intensive data and practice review process” in evaluating the schools. The top 10 finalists should be announced next spring or summer.
Flint Hills also was in the top 150 for the Aspen Prize in 2015, but did not advance to the finals.
The institute's website says Aspen Prize candidates are judged in five areas: teaching and learning; certificate and degree completion; transfer and bachelor's attainment; workforce success and equity for students of color or with low incomes.
A spreadsheet released by the institute Tuesday shows Flint Hills scores well above the national average in performance metrics. The college has a first-year retention rate of 73.2 percent, with 71.2 percent of full-time students graduating within three years.
The three-year graduation rate for students of color is 64.5 percent at Flint Hills. The national average for community colleges is about 40 percent.
In addition, more than 76 percent of students receiving Pell Grants due to low incomes graduate in three years from Flint Hills. The national average in that category is about 26 percent.
Flint Hills is one of six Kansas colleges listed as “eligible institutions” by the institute.
